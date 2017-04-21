No fake news here. Law will help kids dive deeper into media literacy

Washington students and their teachers will get help navigating their way through the rising seas of online information, thanks to a new state law signed Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The law, which takes effect July 23, builds on legislation approved last year. It will:
▪ Require development of a model policy to better support digital citizenship, media literacy and internet safety in schools. The policy must include a balance of sources and perspectives.
▪ Commission a statewide survey of teacher-librarians, principals and school technology directors to understand how they are currently integrating digital citizenship and media literacy education into their curriculum.
▪ Create a website with links to successful practices already used in some schools, along with curriculum and other resources for teachers.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments