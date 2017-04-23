Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Washington Achievement Award winners announced
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Schools recently announced 280 schools earned Washington Achievement Awards for the 2016 academic year. The awards use the Washington State Achievement Index and are based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years. Schools are recognized in seven categories. Following are the local schools named:
Cedarcrest Middle School and Evergreen Elementary, Bethel School District; Lakeview Hope Academy, Clover Park School District; Lake Tapps Elementary and North Tapps Middle School, Dieringer School District; Brookdale and Christensen elementary schools, Franklin Pierce School District; Voyager, Meeker, Ridgecrest, Stewart, Sunrise and Woodland elementary schools, and Kalles Junior High, Puyallup School District; Chloe Clark Elementary School, Steilacoom Historical School District; Bonney Lake, Crestwood, Eismann, Emerald Hills and Liberty Ridge elementary schools, Sumner School District; Lowell Elementary, Tacoma School District; Chambers Elementary, Evergreen, Sunset and University Place primary schools, and Drum and Narrows View intermediate schools, University Place School District; Mountain Meadow Elementary, White River School District.
Students win National Merit scholarships
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. released the names of the first group of winners in the National Merit Scholarship Program, corporate-sponsored awards. The following local students were named: Deepa Kaur Bajwa, Puyallup High School, Chevron; and Kristina White, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Tegna Foundation.
Students serve as legislative pages
Dylan Brammer, from Steilacoom High School, and Julia Kilduff, from Curtis Junior High School, spent a week working as pages for the Washington House of Representative in Olympia. They were sponsored by Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place).
The page program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and take part in a mock session.
Parent advisory group needs members
The state Department of Early Learning is recruiting for vacant seats on its Parent Advisory Group to represent Pierce County and four other regions. Parent Advisory Group members must be the parent or guardian of a child or children 9 or younger. They must be able to attend three in-person, full-day meetings between July and April 2018, participate in 10 conference calls, and connect with families in their communities.
The application deadline is June 9. Applications can be submitted through the department’s website, via e-mail to page@del.wa.gov, or by mail to DEL Parent Advisory Group, P.O. Box 40970, Olympia, WA 98504-0970.
Comments