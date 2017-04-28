facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Matti Robi is one of the faces behind the numbers in the 2017 report from Graduate Tacoma Pause 1:27 Tacoma teens get a jump on manufacturing careers with new apprentice program 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 2:07 Gregg Bell on why Seahawks traded twice all the way out of round 1 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Partnerships between Tacoma Public Schools and organizations like Treehouse, which supports foster kids, are moving the needle on graduation rates. But advocates like Graduate Tacoma, which released its 2017 Impact Report this week, say there’s more work to do. Debbie Cafazzo dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com