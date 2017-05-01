Show and Tell: Schoolsandyouths in the news

Grant auction to raise funds for arts programs
The Grant Center for the Expressive Arts in Tacoma will host a fundraising auction, “For the Love of Art.” The school became an arts-infused school 20 years ago, providing specialized education on the arts, as well as academics designed to enhance critical thinking skills.
Auction proceeds fund grade level musicals, enrichment, arts groups, artist-in-residency programs, dance, field trips and more.
The annual auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Foss Waterway Seaport Museum, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. Purchase tickets at grantcea.schoolauction.net/grantcea2017. Questions can be answered by Kimberly Brown at 253-226-3126.
Area fifth-grader designs winning Rainiers jersey
The Tacoma Rainiers recently announced the winner of its Tacoma Public Schools Jersey Design Contest. Isayas Hampton, a fifth-grader at Franklin Elementary School, is the winner with a design featuring silhouettes of numerous iconic Tacoma landmarks. The jerseys will be worn on the field by Tacoma Rainiers players and coaching staff on May 26 as part of the Tacoma Public Schools Night at Cheney Stadium.
Isayas will be recognized at the game with a personalized jersey, a VIP tour of the stadium and the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Truman to offer ‘Hotel Homicide Murder Mystery’
Truman Middle School in Tacoma will present “Hotel Homicide Murder Mystery,” a fundraiser sponsored by the PTSA, ASB, drama club and Pacific Grill. Students will perform with live music by the jazz band and concert choirs of David Cripe and Rebecca Peters.
There will be a three-course dinner prepared by Pacific Grill. Clues to the fictional murder, developments and events will become clear throughout the evening. Proceeds benefit college-readiness programs at Truman.
The performance is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Truman Middle School, 5801 N. 35th St., Tacoma. Ticket information is at titandrama.org.
Science and engineering fair awards at CPSD
Clover Park School District students earned awards at the 60th annual Washington State Science and Engineering Fair this month in Bremerton.
First Place Trophy Awards Grades 1-6: Jasleen Nguyen, Dower Elementary School; Emily Oliva, Harrison Preparatory School; Paul Kang and Liam Wells, both of Oakbrook Elementary School; Annie Faestel, Nia Bell, Katelyn Owens, Pimrapat Paisarn, all of Carter Lake Elementary School.
First Place Trophy Awards Grades 7-9: Eileen Nguyen, Harrison Preparatory School; Tichomir Dunlop, Hudtloff Middle School.
Special award winners: Jasleen Nguyen of Dower, Annie Faestel of Carter Lake, Paul Kang and Liam Wells of Oakbrook, Katelyn Owens of Carter Lake, Tichomir Dunlop of Hudtloff.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
