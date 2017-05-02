Education

May 02, 2017 8:30 AM

Weigh in: Should Fife raise money for new or remodeled schools?

By Debbie Cafazzo

Fife Public Schools is asking for feedback about a potential bond measure to fund school remodeling and possible new school construction.

The bond proposal would appear on the same ballot as the district’s maintenance and operations levy in 2018.

Superintendent Kevin Alfano said the 3,600-student district — which includes Fife, Milton and surrounding areas — is growing, at the same time many of its buildings are aging. Since the district’s last capital bond measure in 2000, enrollment has grown by more than 35 percent, according to the school distrct.

The online survey is at http://tinyurl.com/FifeSDSurvey.

In addition, the school district is creating a capital facility advisory committee of parents, staff, students and community members. To volunteer for this committee, submit your contact information to CFAC@fifeschools.com by May 15.

For more information on the district’s facility work, visit http://bit.ly/FifeBond2018 .

Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo

