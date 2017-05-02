Help turn your old jeans and other recyclables into shoes for needy African kids

Help craft your old blue jeans and plastic jugs into shoes for impoverished kids in Africa, at an event sponsored by Life Christian Academy in Tacoma.
The school’s student outreach class is organizing the event, which is open to the public, from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday May 8 at the school’s lower gym, 1717 S. Union Ave. Volunteers are asked to RSVP to brogers@life-christian.org by Friday May 4.
The students are working through an organization called Sole Hope, which asks volunteers to collect and prepare recycled materials, then hires people in Uganda to make simple shoes from them. The goal is to distribute the shoes and prevent disease and complications that can affect kids’ unprotected feet.
Volunteers are asked to bring old blue jeans, rinsed plastic jugs, sharp scissors and an optional $10 donation to pay for shipping and production costs. A free spaghetti dinner will be provided for participants.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
