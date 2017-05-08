Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Construction continues on SAMI’s new home at Point Defiance
Construction has begun on a pedestrian bridge that will stretch over Point Defiance Park's Animal Loop Road, connecting the new Environmental Learning Center at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and nearby trails.
The learning center, being built by Tacoma Public Schools, will house the Science and Math Institute and zoo programs.
Work on the project will mean road closures at this section of Animal Loop Road. To get to the zoo, enter the park near SAMI’s Camp 6 site and follow the signs. If entering through the main park entrance, travelers trying to get to the zoo’s parking lot will need to continue past the traditional left-hand turn after the Fort Nisqually picnic area and keep to the left past the Rhododendron Gardens, Owen Beach and the SAMI Camp 6 area, and follow signs until they reach the other side of the zoo parking lot.
Open house at Steilacoom’s Pioneer School
The old Pioneer School at 511 Chambers St. in Steilacoom will host an open house 4-6 p.m. Thursday to commemorate its 100 years. The school, originally built and opened in 1917, became Pioneer Middle School and in 2014 was remodeled to serve as the school district’s administrative offices.
Seminar will raise awareness — and funds — for menstrual health
Days for Girls will host BleedCon 2017, a one-day conference dedicated to menstrual health education and awareness at Jason Lee Middle School in Tacoma. It will feature seminars, speakers, activities and open conversations. The event takes place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
The University Place Team for Days For Girls is raising money to start a menstrual pad sewing center in Northern India, and profits from the seminar will benefit the program. Tickets are $8 at the door, or $6.50 at bleedersareleaders.com.
Lakes JROTC earns honors
The Lakes High School Lancer Battalion Army Junior ROTC recently earned the Honor Unit with Distinction rating during its accreditation inspection. The U.S. Army Cadet Command’s inspection occurs every three years. Accreditation includes in-ranks inspections, color guard performance and other requirements.
Steilacoom holds annual Day of Champions
Steilacoom Historical School District will hold its annual Day of Champions, a non-competitive track and field event for student athletes with disabilities, May 25 at Steilacoom High School stadium. The event will include obstacle course challenges, running, jumping and outdoor bowling. The event takes place 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., with medal presentations and lunch to follow.
Lakes student earns national poetry honor
The National High School Poetry Contest recently announced Anna Short, Lakes High School, has had her poem, “coaxed into living tissue” accepted for publication. The poem also appeared in the fall edition of the American High School Poets “My World” anthology, a quarterly publication by the Live Poets Society of New Jersey.
Tacoma kids invited to Spring into Learning
Tacoma Public Schools students, pre-K to fifth grade, are invited to a Spring into Learning event at Office Depot, 3330 S. 23rd St., Tacoma. Kids can join in a day of learning, hands-on activities, crafts and more. It is a free event, but registration is required.
It will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20. Register at bit.ly/springintolearning. For information, call 253-571-7980.
Charles Wright students sail to victory
The Charles Wright Academy sailing team recently won first place in the 2017 NWISA Doublehanded Championship and will go on to represent the Pacific Northwest at the National Sailing Championship in Boston. The team competed against 39 teams and 180 high school sailors at the local competition.
The Charles Wright sailing team consisted of two boats: Team A was skippered by Alyosha Strum-Palerm with crewmate Nick Lee and Team B skippered by Jack Corddry with crewmate Hayden Flaskerun.
