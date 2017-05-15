Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Arlington Project at Clover Park High School
Honoring veterans in conjunction with Memorial Day, Clover Park High School will host its annual Arlington Project event. Students will place white markers on the front lawn of the high school to honor nearly 7,000 fallen from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The opening ceremony 5 p.m. May 24 will include choir and band performances, a JROTC performance of a formal retreat ceremony, and re-creation of the tomb guard at Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a viewing of the film “Taking Chance.”
Tacoma students take learning on the road
Students from Tacoma’s Baker Middle School participated in a program to learn about government affairs and presented their findings to officials in Olympia. During the course of the year, students enrolled in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program learned how to research, write and present their bill proposals to other students.
Students earn National Merit scholarships
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The winners were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists. The winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The local winners are Justin Kwon, Federal Way High School; and Bryce Asberg, Wilson High School in Tacoma.
Stewart Middle School grand opening
The public is invited to explore Tacoma’s newly modernized Stewart Middle School, 5010 Pacific Ave., at a grand opening celebration set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 24.
Event highlights include:
▪ A student robotics team demonstration
▪ Student music performances and work on display
▪ An opportunity to ask the architect and contractor about the project
▪ Demonstrations to show what life is like at Stewart in 2017.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a short program begins at 5:45 p.m. Reception and self-guided tours to follow.
Mim’s Market open for business in Steilacoom
A new Steilacoom High School concession cart christened “Mim’s Market,” in memory of Mim Billman, longtime school district volunteer, was unveiled May 1. Billman, the mother of four Steilacoom Sentinel graduates, put in many hours of volunteer work for the district, including serving as the high school Booster Club secretary, coordinating concessions, staffing the ticket booth, and assisting with the annual Red Ribbon Bazaar.
She continued her volunteer service even after her youngest child graduated from Steilacoom High. The cart was purchased by an anonymous donor in her
honor. It will be used by the Steilacoom High Booster Club to sell concessions at Steilacoom High School events.
Sign up for summer writing camp at church
Students entering grades seven through nine this fall can sign up for a summer writing camp to be held Aug. 7-11 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 620 S. Shirley St., Tacoma.
Young writers will practice writing skills, build self-confidence as writers and create essays, stories, poems and plays. The instructor is Andrew Milton, who teaches middle school English and college political science, and has authored books and essays. The cost is $50. For registration information, email Milton at amilton1000@gmail.com.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
Comments