Flyover will honor World War II hero “Pappy” Boyington

twitter email Pilot Jim Martinelli talks about this Corsair, a WW2-era fighter plane, at Tacoma Narrows Airport. On Friday he will fly it over a ceremony at Lincoln High School as part of a ceremony recognizing Marine Major Gregory "Pappy" Boyington, who attended Tacoma’s Lincoln High School and flew such a plane heroically against the Japanese in WW2. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

