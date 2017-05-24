School district needs help to reunite class ring, owner

District officials are trying to help reunite a Peninsula High School class ring with its owner.
A Westport woman emailed the Peninsula School District earlier this week saying she had found the ring, district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said Wednesday.
Pictures of the ring showed a 1966 graduation date and some identifying characteristics.
A Peninsula High School librarian went through the 1966 Kwahaes yearbook, Weymiller said, and found the student who matched those details: Nancy Propps.
Weymiller attempted to contact Propps through various social media but was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about how to contact Propps or her family can contact Weymiller at weymillerk@psd401.net or 253-530-1095.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
