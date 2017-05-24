This 1966 Peninsula High School class ring was found in Westport recently, and the discoverer is trying to reunite it with its original owner, believed to be Nancy Propps.
May 24, 2017 6:58 PM

School district needs help to reunite class ring, owner

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

District officials are trying to help reunite a Peninsula High School class ring with its owner.

A Westport woman emailed the Peninsula School District earlier this week saying she had found the ring, district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said Wednesday.

Pictures of the ring showed a 1966 graduation date and some identifying characteristics.

A Peninsula High School librarian went through the 1966 Kwahaes yearbook, Weymiller said, and found the student who matched those details: Nancy Propps.

Weymiller attempted to contact Propps through various social media but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about how to contact Propps or her family can contact Weymiller at weymillerk@psd401.net or 253-530-1095.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

