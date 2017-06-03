Just 1 in 5 kids got 4-year degrees, so Chehalis schools changed everything

A student walks down a hallway decorated with a graduation silhouette at W.F. West High School. The Chehalis School District is revamping its culture in an effort to get more kids to go to college. With the help of a foundation and philanthropists who grew up there, it’s partnering with the local community college, Centralia College, to get more students to attend and finish higher education. The philanthropists behind it think it could be a model for the state. Ellen M Banner The Seattle Times