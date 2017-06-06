Safety concerns prompt Evergreen to move commencement ceremony

The Evergreen State College will move its graduation ceremony to a new venue in Tacoma because of safety issues, college officials confirmed Tuesday.
In an email sent to graduating students obtained by The Olympian in a public records request, president George Bridges wrote: “Evergreen’s commencement is a celebration of achievement, and a high point of the year for our graduates, their families, and our whole community.
“In consideration of recent events, and in consultation with the Evergreen Board of Trustees, I have decided we will celebrate commencement at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, on Friday, June 16.
“The stadium is a great, central venue, which is secure and offers plenty of seating and parking to accommodate our community.
“Our coordinating team is in action now to plan and prepare for what will be a meaningful day of celebration. They will soon share with you important details about times and the program. Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to welcoming you at Cheney Stadium on June 16.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.
