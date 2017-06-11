Education

June 11, 2017 8:00 AM

The News Tribune’s All-Star Grad nominees

By Debbie Cafazzo

dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com

Here are the students nominated by their high schools as News Tribune All-Star Grads.

Stadium High School

Theresa Atonio

Selam Gedefaw

Rogers High School

Taylor Adriance *

Samantha Forshay

Gabrielle Matlock

Science and Math Institute (SAMI)

Reily Savenetti *

Lakes High School

Sydney Harrell

Siobhan Wells

Alexander Wright

Washington High School

Bright Owusu Adjei

Toelau “Ronalei” Gasetoto

McKensi Holm

Tacoma Baptist Schools

Angelea Carroll

Dustin Lirazan

Chase Crossley

Harrison Preparatory School

Carolina Robles

Federal Way High School

Marco Estrada

Sam Munyaga *

Puyallup High School

Grady Thompson

Michaela Todd

Sang Lee *

Bethel High School

Emily Marie Petry

Susie Noble *

Auburn Mountainview High School

Amanda Enz

Justen Hardaway

Martin “Marty” Chandler

Bellarmine Preparatory School

Kristina White

Andrew Schomogyi

Tommy Martin *

Lincoln High School

Rebecca Kyer

Shayla Mai Trinh

Isaiah Cuadras *

Auburn Riverside High School

Juliet Yu

Spanaway Lake High School

Elijah Joseph Lazaro

Graham Kapowsin High School

Kishayla Robinson

Crystal Boyd

Michael Andrew

Foss High School

Shayla Fletcher

Erica Tauala

Chuong Nguyen

Steilacoom High School

Leilani Briones

Fife High School

Joseph White

Kevin Nakamura

Aradia Webb

School of the Arts (SOTA)

Alex Grahe

Jade Aiyanna Mae Jurilla

Antonio Ramirez *

Emerald Ridge High School

Mikaela Rink

Johnathon Scheerer

Audrey Fernandez *

Wilson High School

Amaya Grace Fox

Clover Park High School

Joseph Claypoole

Lawrence Yamut

Carlos Alvarez

Bonney Lake High School

Cody Miller

Allen Fletcher

Elizabeth Matison

Peninsula High School

Kassidy Crown

Hally O’Neill

Emily Benoit *

Life Christian Academy

William VanderFeltz

Inwoo “Patrick” Lee

Stephen James Woomer

Mount Tahoma High School

Sabrina Chey

Matti Robi

Yvonne Markub

Todd Beamer High School

Cindy Imm

Timberline High School

Jerin Dizon

Madison Douglas

Charles Wright Academy

Dylan Sam

Kassandra Mastras

Kiana Taghavi *

Sumner High School

Elizabeth Larios

White River High School

Kelsey Bunker

Kailee Bruner

Ryan Lusk *

Thomas Jefferson High School

Suneela Schneider

Brianna Ashing

* All Star Grad

Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo

