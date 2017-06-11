The News Tribune’s All-Star Grad nominees

Here are the students nominated by their high schools as News Tribune All-Star Grads.
Stadium High School
Theresa Atonio
Selam Gedefaw
Rogers High School
Taylor Adriance *
Samantha Forshay
Gabrielle Matlock
Science and Math Institute (SAMI)
Reily Savenetti *
Lakes High School
Sydney Harrell
Siobhan Wells
Alexander Wright
Washington High School
Bright Owusu Adjei
Toelau “Ronalei” Gasetoto
McKensi Holm
Tacoma Baptist Schools
Angelea Carroll
Dustin Lirazan
Chase Crossley
Harrison Preparatory School
Carolina Robles
Federal Way High School
Marco Estrada
Sam Munyaga *
Puyallup High School
Grady Thompson
Michaela Todd
Sang Lee *
Bethel High School
Emily Marie Petry
Susie Noble *
Auburn Mountainview High School
Amanda Enz
Justen Hardaway
Martin “Marty” Chandler
Bellarmine Preparatory School
Kristina White
Andrew Schomogyi
Tommy Martin *
Lincoln High School
Rebecca Kyer
Shayla Mai Trinh
Isaiah Cuadras *
Auburn Riverside High School
Juliet Yu
Spanaway Lake High School
Elijah Joseph Lazaro
Graham Kapowsin High School
Kishayla Robinson
Crystal Boyd
Michael Andrew
Foss High School
Shayla Fletcher
Erica Tauala
Chuong Nguyen
Steilacoom High School
Leilani Briones
Fife High School
Joseph White
Kevin Nakamura
Aradia Webb
School of the Arts (SOTA)
Alex Grahe
Jade Aiyanna Mae Jurilla
Antonio Ramirez *
Emerald Ridge High School
Mikaela Rink
Johnathon Scheerer
Audrey Fernandez *
Wilson High School
Amaya Grace Fox
Clover Park High School
Joseph Claypoole
Lawrence Yamut
Carlos Alvarez
Bonney Lake High School
Cody Miller
Allen Fletcher
Elizabeth Matison
Peninsula High School
Kassidy Crown
Hally O’Neill
Emily Benoit *
Life Christian Academy
William VanderFeltz
Inwoo “Patrick” Lee
Stephen James Woomer
Mount Tahoma High School
Sabrina Chey
Matti Robi
Yvonne Markub
Todd Beamer High School
Cindy Imm
Timberline High School
Jerin Dizon
Madison Douglas
Charles Wright Academy
Dylan Sam
Kassandra Mastras
Kiana Taghavi *
Sumner High School
Elizabeth Larios
White River High School
Kelsey Bunker
Kailee Bruner
Ryan Lusk *
Thomas Jefferson High School
Suneela Schneider
Brianna Ashing
* All Star Grad
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
