‘Kill yourself,’ ‘die’ – Mom reacts to outrageous writings of classmates in son’s yearbook

A Buckley mom is angry after bullies filled her son’s yearbook with obscenities and admonishments to “kill yourself.”
“I am beside myself,” Shannon Hansen wrote on Facebook. “How can people be so cruel.”
Hansen said her son handed out his Glacier Middle School yearbook Friday in the school’s lunchroom.
“This is what he had to see, he walked out of the lunch room and walked home and called me in tears,” Hansen wrote. She also posted a photo of the offending writings.
“He has been bullied all year long,” Hansen said. “I’m not leaving this school until they figure who wrote these horrific disgusting things.”
Hansen’s son was told to “kill your self” twice. Another signer wrote, “you should do the world a faver and die.”
Another spelling-challenged bully wrote “you” as “yuo” in large pink letters.
By Monday the post had been shared 1,762 times and had 2,100 comments.
Many offered words of support and others, like Kim Noon, offered to buy the boy a new yearbook.
Still others offered to sign the boy’s new yearbook with supportive messages.
Meanwhile, Glacier’s Facebook page had numerous “feeling angry” postings and comments.
“You all have a bunch of rude thug punk kids at your school!” wrote Michael Thomas.
Late Monday the White River School District released a statement.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of the student involved, and school administration has been working closely with the student and their family from the beginning,” said superintendant Janel Keating-Hambly. “This response has also included the involvement of local law enforcement.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments