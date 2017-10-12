2 South Sound schools are finalists for $1 million prize

Two South Sound community colleges are in the running for a $1 million award given to a 2-year school deemed to do the most to improve the lives of students.
Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and South Puget Sound Community College are among six Washington schools eligible for the Aspen Prize, according to the Seattle Times. Also in the hunt (along with 144 other schools around the country) are Kirkland’s Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Bremerton’s Olympic College, Renton Technical College and Bellingham’s Whatcom Community College.
The nonprofit Aspen Institute picked the contenders from more than 1,000 schools based on data detailing success in student retention and completion of programs. Aspen gives the award every two years.
Next, judges will narrow the field to 10 finalists before selecting a winner next year. In 2013, Walla Walla Community College shared the prize with California’s Santa Barbara City College.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
