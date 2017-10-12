Two South Sound community colleges are in the running for a $1 million award given to a 2-year school deemed to do the most to improve the lives of students.
Two South Sound community colleges are in the running for a $1 million award given to a 2-year school deemed to do the most to improve the lives of students. Mark Lennihan AP
Two South Sound community colleges are in the running for a $1 million award given to a 2-year school deemed to do the most to improve the lives of students. Mark Lennihan AP

Education

2 South Sound schools are finalists for $1 million prize

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 12, 2017 10:33 AM

Two South Sound community colleges are in the running for a $1 million award given to a 2-year school deemed to do the most to improve the lives of students.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and South Puget Sound Community College are among six Washington schools eligible for the Aspen Prize, according to the Seattle Times. Also in the hunt (along with 144 other schools around the country) are Kirkland’s Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Bremerton’s Olympic College, Renton Technical College and Bellingham’s Whatcom Community College.

The nonprofit Aspen Institute picked the contenders from more than 1,000 schools based on data detailing success in student retention and completion of programs. Aspen gives the award every two years.

Next, judges will narrow the field to 10 finalists before selecting a winner next year. In 2013, Walla Walla Community College shared the prize with California’s Santa Barbara City College.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools

    Construction of an academic center for boys at Tacoma’s Annie Wright Schools will begin in 2018.

Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools

Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools 1:46

Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools
Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College 3:00

Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College
Evergreen's commencement in Tacoma ballpark 2:02

Evergreen's commencement in Tacoma ballpark

View More Video