This $42 million student housing project at Evergreen is on hold

A new first-year student housing project at The Evergreen State College, which would replace some of the oldest dorms on the Olympia campus, has been delayed at least a year after concerns were raised about whether the project could be financed.
College President George Bridges made the recommendation late last month during a special meeting of the board of trustees. The board was set to take action on the project, which originally was set to get underway this spring.
The project will be revisited this fall and could begin in spring 2019, Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers said.
The new first-year student housing would replace the existing A-D dorms, which were built in the early 1970s, he said. A-dorm is one of the tallest buildings on campus.
Never miss a local story.
The 375-bed, $42 million project will be financed by bonds and residential and dining services funds, but not state funds, Powers said. Not only did the college president recommend a delay, but so did the college’s bonding company.
“Our bonding company also recommended the deferment because there is a chance that college revenue, which is tied to enrollment, might be insufficient to cover a new bond payment this coming year,” Powers said.
Enrollment currently is 3,637 students and that number is expected to be lower in the fall, he said.
Powers acknowledged that the controversy about race-related issues that exploded on campus in spring 2017 played a role in some students choosing to go elsewhere for college. But enrollment at Evergreen also has been trending lower since 2011, he said.
Forty-five percent of Evergreen’s undergraduate students transfer to the school from community college. But when the economy improves, community college — typically a destination for those who need a more affordable alternative before going to a four-year school — enrollment also falls.
Another factor in the delay: The college is still trying to figure out what size the new housing should be. The existing A-D dorms house 425 beds, while the new proposal is less than that.
Students on campus Thursday shared a mix of opinions about whether the college needs the new housing.
Although B-dorm resident Moira Cameron of Spokane said she is leaving the school, it’s not because of the dorm.
“There’s nothing really wrong with them,” she said. “I don’t see a need.”
Gabriel Fallon of Tacoma, who also lives in B-dorm, agreed with a friend who declined to comment. He said the walls are too thin, the water pressure could be stronger and there’s not enough space to cook.
Eliza Ward of Utah lives in D-dorm and said she’s had issues with the plumbing and leaky sinks.
“They’re not beautiful and new, but it works,” she said about the existing dorms.
EMERGENCY RESERVES
Although the board of trustees didn’t take action on the first-year housing project, they did approve a motion for the president or his designee to spend up to $1.3 million from the emergency reserve fund to pay expenses associated with the “events of spring 2017.”
Spokesman Powers said that includes the cost of holding graduation ceremonies at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma and legal settlements.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments