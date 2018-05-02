'It's solid brick': Driver crashes truck through side of Tacoma school

A truck crashed through the brick wall into the music room at Sheridan Elementary School on Wednesday night, according to Tacoma police.
"Yes, a truck actually went through a brick wall and is sitting in their music room," police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Nobody was seriously injured in the 8 p.m. incident at the school, 5317 McKinley Ave. E., Cool said. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
More bad news for Sheridan students comes from Tacoma Public Schools spokesman Dan Voelpel: "We'll have school tomorrow."
The wing of the school with the band room will not be usable, however.
District carpenters and electricians are working to secure the school Wednesday night after the "unusual" incident, Voelpel said.
"It's a brick wall," Voelpel said. "It's not like it's wood siding or something. It's solid brick."
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
