'Barely notice the missing wall.' School resumes after truck crashes into classroom

After a truck plowed through a brick wall at Sheridan Elementary School, crews worked through the night to board it up so classes could carry on uninterrupted Thursday.





The 40-year-old man behind the wheel told police he blacked out and lost control of his truck, which clipped a vehicle in the 5300 block of McKinley Avenue East and sent his truck across the parking lot and through a wall of the school’s music room.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree negligent driving and driving on a suspended license.

"Yes, a truck actually went through a brick wall and is sitting in their music room," police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Wednesday night.

Carpenters and electricians worked through the night boarding up the wall.

"What accident? You can barely notice the missing wall," Tacoma Public Schools joked on Twitter Thursday morning.

The facilities team remained at the school, 5317 McKinley Ave. E, Thursday morning to clean up debris from the landscaping damaged in the truck’s path.

It will take about a week to determine the cost of repairs, district spokesman Dan Voelpel said.

In the meantime, music classes will be relocated on campus and students should not be affected by the incident.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The driver said the last thing he remembered was leaving his friend's driveway. He does not have a known medical condition and did not appear to be impaired, police said.