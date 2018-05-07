Color blind teacher reacts to seeing color for the first time

Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.
Video posted by Trent Hopkins and Alison Barksdale
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.