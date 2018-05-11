Tacoma teacher under investigation for threatening student resigns

SHARE COPY LINK A Mount Tahoma High School teacher is on paid administrative leave as Tacoma Police and the Tacoma School District investigate allegations that he threatened a student during an encounter that was captured on this video. Courtesy Thereasa Mendez

A Mount Tahoma High School teacher is on paid administrative leave as Tacoma Police and the Tacoma School District investigate allegations that he threatened a student during an encounter that was captured on this video. Courtesy Thereasa Mendez