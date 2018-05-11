Tacoma teacher under investigation for threatening student resigns

A Mount Tahoma High teacher being investigated for threatening a student during a confrontation caught on tape has resigned.
Mike Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 13 after someone posted cell phone footage on YouTube of the history teacher telling a 16-year-old boy he’d put him “six feet under.”
In the video, Anderson looks at another teacher and points at the student before saying, “I’ll tell you what, this kid right here, you’re lucky that I got a job because I will put you down right there, six feet under.”
Anderson was placed on unpaid administrative leave in November, said Tacoma Public School’s spokesman Dan Voelpel.
The teacher submitted a resignation letter Thursday, which the school board accepted during its regular meeting Thursday night.
It was not immediately clear what Anderson wrote in the letter.
The district's investigation of the incident has not been completed. It did not give a date for when it would wrap up.
The student was not punished but was asked to stay away from campus for two days while the district investigated.
He later returned to school but no longer felt comfortable, a family attorney said.
The video prompted district and police investigations, and students rallied behind Anderson.
A petition with more than 175 signatures was gathered, demanding the school reinstate him because he “was taunted by a student and was egged on enough to the point where he said some harsh remarks … .”
In the video, after Anderson threatens the student, the teen replies, “No, you won't,” and the teacher says, “I would, I really would.”
A voice is heard saying, “Do it.” Andersen replies, “No, because you probably have a bad background and your family doesn’t love you and you probably . . .”
The student’s response: “I think that’s you.”
Andersen, before starting to walk away, says, “No, you talk smack. Don’t talk smack in my hallway, in any hallway.”
The student then tells Andersen to “Shut up,” and the other teacher steps forward and says, “What did you say? Let’s get security down here.”
A few seconds later, a voice is heard saying, “You know what, you’re lucky you ain’t six feet under the ground.”
The student says, “I said I’m not scared of you. What are you going to do? You’re not going to do nothing.”
"I can’t do anything,” a voice is heard saying.
Andersen then is seen walking back into frame toward the student. Another person steps in front of him and says, “Nah, Mr. Andersen” and then walks away with his hand on the teacher’s back.
Comments