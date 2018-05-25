Teachers on how school shootings have changed classrooms

Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.
Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.
Eric Knight said he complained for a year to the city of Tacoma about the heaps of junk that were growing right next to Mount Tahoma High, where he teaches plant biology. The city recently cleaned it up, saying it learned of the problem last month.
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.
A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Students share their thoughts on recent events at The Evergreen State College after a Senate Law and Justice Committee work session on June 20, 2017, about public safety issues and costs at the school. This includes some video and photos from the