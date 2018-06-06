An Olympia High School counselor has died suddenly, district says

A counselor at Olympia High School died Tuesday, according to the school district.
Dave Forrester died "suddenly," according to a letter sent to Olympia High families Wednesday morning by Principal Matt Grant.
Forrester served at the high school since 2005, according to the school's website, but had been on leave during the current school year.
"We are deeply saddened by this news," Grant wrote. "Teachers shared this news with their students during first period classes this morning."
The school district provided counselors and other help to students on Wednesday, Grant said.
Information regarding memorial services was not available Wednesday.
Forrester attended school at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma as well as Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, according to the Olympia High website.
