Lifting of pot ban could change small town

Medicine Creek Analytics, the marijuana testing lab owned by the Puyallup Tribe on Pacific Highway in Fife, will help maintain quality control now that the tribe has signed a compact with the state to sell and grow medical and recreational marijuana. Tribal chairman Bill Sterud and scientific director Aaron Stancik PhD discuss the lab's mission and the potential value of medical marijuana.
KP Healing Center on State Route 302 on the Key Peninsula is closing on June 30, 2016, as Washington State aligns the unregulated medical market with the regulated licensed market. Store clerk Chad Oliveira talks about what he thinks this means to his customers. “It’s kind of weird,” he said.
Washington wide receiver John Ross talks with the media Saturday after the Huskies' 66-27 win over California in Berkeley. Ross scored three touchdowns in the victory and had more than 200 yards receiving.