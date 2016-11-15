Would you like a joint with that Denver omelet?

Denver will become the first-in-the-nation to allow people to use marijuana in bars and restaurants.
Just don’t expect to light up in a Washington tavern anytime soon.
Denver voters approved Proposition 300 as eight other states legalized marijuana for medical or recreational purposes last week.
The city measure allows bars and restaurants to apply to allow marijuana use. Patrons could use pot inside as long as it isn't smoked, with the possibility of outside smoking areas. Patrons must bring their own weed.
Colorado law does not currently allow nor ban public marijuana use. The result is a hodgepodge of local ordinances related to marijuana clubs.
In Washington, consumption of marijuana in public was banned under Initiative 502 which legalized marijuana sales.
Municipalities cannot pass laws that are less restrictive than state laws.
Alaska is the only marijuana state that allows on-site consumption at dispensaries. But Alaska doesn't allow use in bars or restaurants.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
