Happy 4/20: Unofficial pot holiday comes on heels of state sales spike in March

Statewide marijuana sales surged in March, according to I502Data.com, a marijuana sales data website.
Washington marijuana retail stores sold nearly $700 million in marijuana products last year. Following a relatively flat January and February, in March the state collected the most marijuana excise tax for any month, at $28.3 million.
Cannabis product sales have increased rapidly since the first retail shops opened in 2014. More and more cities also are allowing stores within their borders.
Marijuana shops across the nation are likely preparing for today, April 20, otherwise known as 4/20, the unofficial national holiday for marijuana users.
Not to be a buzzkill, but if you’re applying for a job anytime soon after celebrating today, consider how long detectable levels of pot stay in the bloodstream.
Many employers still drug test for marijuana. Even though it’s legal in this state, it remains an illegal substance at the federal level.
Pot retail landscape, Pierce County
Marijuana stores in Pierce County with at least $15,000 in monthly retail sales in March, according to I502Data.com
▪ Mr. Bill’s of Buckley: 29393 state Route 410 E., Suite D, Buckley
▪ The Green Door: 28120 state Route 410 E., Unit A8, Buckley
▪ Sweet Jane: 9507 state Route 302 NW., # B, Gig Harbor
▪ 112th Street Cannabis: 5809 112th St. E., Building B, Puyallup
▪ Mary Jean’s Greens Inc.: 10611 Canyon Road E., Puyallup
▪ Northwest Cannabis Connection: 11522 Canyon Road E., Puyallup
▪ The Gallery: 11821 Canyon Road E., Puyallup
▪ Natural Blessings LLC: 17024 Pacific Ave S, Suite B, Spanaway
▪ The Gallery Spanaway: 21802 Mountain Highway E., Suite 1, Spanaway
▪ 8 Ball Barrister: 3833 Pacific Ave., Suite 3-C, Tacoma
▪ Clear Choice Cannabis: 8001 S. Hosmer St., Tacoma
▪ Diamond Green: 4002 S. 12th St., Tacoma
▪ Green Collar Cannabis: 10422 Pacific Ave. S., Suite B, Tacoma
▪ Highway 7: 7046 Pacific Ave., Tacoma
▪ Mary Mart: 3002 Sixth Ave., Suite 100, Tacoma
▪ Rainier on Pine: 3111 S. Pine St., Tacoma
▪ Tacoma House of Cannabis: 2632 S. 38th St., Suite A, Tacoma
▪ The Cannabis Oasis: 2128 S. 37th St., Tacoma
▪ The Gallery: 13005 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma
▪ The Herbal Gardens: 4803 Center St., Suite A, Tacoma
▪ The Joint: 2409 Pacific Ave., Tacoma
▪ Urban Bud: 112 S. 24th St., Tacoma
▪ World of Weed: 3202 E. Portland Ave., Tacoma
▪ Two Five Trees: 3213 S. 38th St., Suite C, Tacoma
▪ Emerald Leaves: 2702 Sixth Ave., Tacoma
Pot retail landscape, Thurston County
Marijuana stores in Thurston County with at least $15,000 in monthly retail sales in March, according to I502Data.com
▪ King Cronic: 20639 Old Highway 99 SW, Unit B, Centralia
▪ 420 Carpenter: 422 Carpenter Road, Suite 105, Lacey
▪ Green Token Cannabis: 430 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey
▪ Lucid: 4820 Yelm Highway SE., Suite D, Lacey
▪ Marijuana Depot: 1123 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
▪ T Brothers Bud Lodge: 5740 Ruddel Road, Suite C, Lacey
▪ 420 West: 410 Ronlee Lane NW, Suite A1, Olympia
▪ A & J Management Group: 234 Division St. NW., Suite B, Olympia
▪ A Bud & Leaf: 421 Lilly Road SE, Olympia
▪ Dank's Wonder Emporium LLC: 6906 Martin Way E., Suite A, Olympia
▪ Green Lady: 3044 Pacific Ave. SE, Suite B, Olympia
▪ Green Lady Westside Inc.: 2405 Harrison Ave. NW, Suite 201, Olympia
▪ Lucid: 7294 Martin Way E., Olympia
▪ Northwest Collective: 9326 Kimmie St. SW, Suite B, Olympia
▪ THC of Lacey: 6725 Martin Way E., Olympia
▪ THC of Olympia: 3203 Martin Way E., Suite D, Olympia
▪ Marijuana Mart: 6039 SW 197th Ave., Rochester
▪ Sweet Greens Northwest: 19943 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
▪ The Herbal Center: 449 Wichman St. S., Suite A, Tenino
▪ Bud Commander: 849 Trosper Road SW, Suite 207, Tumwater
