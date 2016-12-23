Military Christmas Greetings 2016

U.S. servicemen and servicewomen stationed at JBLM and around the world wish their family and friends holiday greetings.
Mantai Chow mchow@mcclatchy.com

Military News

VIDEO: Displaced RV park residents feel insulted

Public Health Service Cmdr. Carol Kirkland and friend Robert Braley, a retired Alaska Air National Guard master sergeant, were among military residents recently asked to leave JBLM's Holiday Park campground because their handshake agreement to stay long term violated Army rules. Kirkland has temporarily relocated her 40-foot motor home at the Gig Harbor RV Resort.

Military News

WATCH: Lacey girls surprised at school with father's homecoming

Olympic View Elementary School students Rachael Heaton,10, and her nine year-old sister Christina were treated to a surprise April 20th homecoming visit from their dad, Lt. Col. Ralph Heaton, who had just returned from a year's deployment in Afghanistan. Coordinated by the Olympic View staff members Lt. Col. Heaton greeted the teary-eyed sisters as the member of the 7th Infantry Division was welcomed with a large round of applause and cheers as he entered the Lacey school's library with their mother Andrea. The Heatons plan to enjoy the reunion. They have a busy early summer with Lt. Col. Heaton accepting a post transfer to Oklahoma in June after the end of the school year.

Editor's Choice Videos