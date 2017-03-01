Expect the sounds of cannon fire from JBLM this week

Artillery training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord might mean more noise than usual coming from the military installation, the Army announced Wednesday.
The 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment will be training with its 155mm howitzers, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday (March 2) and continuing until 6 p.m. Friday (March 3).
Firing could take place at any time during the day or night.
Questions or comments about the firing can be made to a JBLM hot line at 253-967-0852.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments