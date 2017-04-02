Homeless female vets project inspires artists

Olympic View Elementary School students Rachael Heaton,10, and her nine year-old sister Christina were treated to a surprise April 20th homecoming visit from their dad, Lt. Col. Ralph Heaton, who had just returned from a year's deployment in Afghanistan. Coordinated by the Olympic View staff members Lt. Col. Heaton greeted the teary-eyed sisters as the member of the 7th Infantry Division was welcomed with a large round of applause and cheers as he entered the Lacey school's library with their mother Andrea. The Heatons plan to enjoy the reunion. They have a busy early summer with Lt. Col. Heaton accepting a post transfer to Oklahoma in June after the end of the school year.