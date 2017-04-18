Security exercise Wednesday might prove disruptive at JBLM

A “force protection” exercise Wednesday (April 19) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord might prove disruptive to people who work on, live at or visit the base, military officials said.
The exercise will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
People on the base during that time should anticipate traffic detours, restricted access to some buildings and “possible disruption to various customer service activities,” according to the base.
Also, exercise alerts and warning messages will be aired over the 62nd Airlift Wing’s “giant voice” public address system, the base said.
The exercise is designed to give base leaders and first responders practice in dealing with a variety of security threats, the military reported.
Updates on service disruptions will be posted at the base’s Facebook page, bit.ly/2okfobr.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
