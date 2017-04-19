Training event will mean gunfire and low-flying aircraft at JBLM

A training exercise by U.S. Army Special Operations Command will mean more activity than usual in and around Joint Base Lewis-McChord over the next few days.
People who live or work near the base might notice increased air traffic at night and also hear gunfire and other noise during the exercise, which will run Thursday (April 20) through Saturday, the Army said.
“This element is the U.S. Army’s premier special operations raid force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat,” JBLM said in a news release.
“Therefore, tough, realistic training conducted regularly gives the soldiers a decisive edge for real-world missions.”
Base leaders said they have worked with local officials to coordinate the exercise.
“The participating units are extremely sensitive to the impact that such military exercises have on local citizens, and we intend to train safely and courteously,” JBLM said. “Every measure will be taken to reduce the amount of noise associated with this training.”
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments