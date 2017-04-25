Big boom, eh? Canadian soldiers training at JBLM

Neighbors of Joint Base Lewis-McChord might notice an increase in noise and activity this week because a military unit from Canada is training with mortars and explosive charges at the base.
The 39th Canadian Brigade Group from Vancouver, B.C., began its training session Tuesday. Exercises are expected to continue through Saturday, according to a JBLM news release.
The Canadian soldiers are training with 81 mm mortars and C-4 explosives.
Questions or comments about the noise can be directed to a JBLM hotline, 253-967-0852.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
