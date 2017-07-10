Live near JBLM? Expect to hear helicopters overhead at night.

If you live near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, expect to hear more helicopters at night this week.
The base says it will be conducting night training at the former correctional facility on McNeil Island, and Special Operations soldiers will be flying to and fro.
Training will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
“This is a routine military training exercise conducted to maintain a high level of combat readiness for the soldiers whose combat skills are being tested in a simulated environment similar to that which they may find during combat missions,” according to a JBLM news release.
Officials said the paths they plan to fly shouldn’t disrupt nearby residents too much.
Anyone with questions or comments about noise from the training can call JBLM’s communication hotline at 253-967-0852.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
