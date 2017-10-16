Bergdahl, called a ‘traitor’ by Trump, pleads guilty

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his base in eastern Afghanistan in 2009, setting off a huge military manhunt and a political furor, pleaded guilty Monday to desertion and to endangering the U.S. troops sent to search for him.
The guilty pleas by Bergdahl, a 31-year-old Idaho native now stationed at an Army base in San Antonio, were not part of any deal with prosecutors.
It will now be up to an Army judge at Fort Bragg to decide the sergeant’s punishment, following testimony at a hearing that is scheduled to begin next week. The desertion charge carries a potential five-year sentence, and the charge of endangering troops — formally known as misbehavior before the enemy — carries a potential life sentence.
In a military courtroom on Monday morning, Bergdahl stood before the judge, Col. Jeffery A. Nance, and described his actions as inexcusable.
“You just walked away?” Nance asked him.
“Yes, sir,” Bergdahl replied. “Unfortunately, I got lost in my first 20 minutes.”
Bergdahl has previously said that he had intended to walk from his unit’s outpost to a larger base about 18 miles away, in order to report what he felt were leadership problems in his unit. He said he wanted to cause a major stir, to ensure that he received an audience with a high-ranking officer.
But he told Nance on Monday that he never meant to set off the huge manhunt that followed his disappearance.
“At the time, I had no intention of causing search and recovery operations,” said Bergdahl, who was a private first class when he disappeared. “I didn’t think they would have any reason to search for one private.”
His decision to plead guilty appeared to reflect the impact of a string of victories by Army prosecutors in motions and hearings over the past year. They include rulings by Nance to allow the case to go forward despite inflammatory statements on the campaign trail by President Donald Trump, and to allow prosecutors to introduce evidence of grievous injuries suffered by service members who, the judge ruled, were searching for the sergeant at the time.
Bergdahl was captured by Taliban militants within hours of disappearing from his remote outpost, and was held captive for five years.
He endured torture, including beatings with rubber hoses and copper cables, that his military debriefer later characterized as the most profound abuse sustained by any U.S. service member since the Vietnam War. He was released in May 2014, when the Obama administration freed five detainees from Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in exchange for him.
His case soon turned into a politically charged referendum in Washington on the Obama administration’s foreign policy. After he was freed, President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, said Bergdahl, who was promoted while in captivity, had served with “honor and distinction,” and Obama appeared with his parents at the White House.
But Republicans attacked the trade that led to his release, and some critics asserted that he had deserted to the Taliban or that some troops had died searching for him. During the presidential race last year, Trump also described the sergeant as a “dirty rotten traitor” and called for him to be executed, pantomiming a firing squad.
A former commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord who led the Army’s investigation to determine why Bergdahl deserted his post testified at a pre-trial hearing in 2015 that he didn’t think Bergdahl deserved more prison time.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, who at the time was deputy commander of JBLM’s I Corps headquarters, spent about two days interviewing Bergdahl as part of his investigation. Dahl since has been promoted to lieutenant general and commands the Army’s Installation Management Command.
Dahl testified at the 2015 hearing that Bergdahl was “unrealistically idealistic” and thought he could draw attention to what he saw as leadership failures in his unit by creating a crisis.
“I think he absolutely believed that the things he was perceiving were true,” Dahl said. “And I equally believe that he was completely wrong in that.”
Dahl testified that he had found no evidence that any soldiers had been killed while specifically searching for Bergdahl. Neither was there evidence that the sergeant intended to desert and join the Taliban, he said.
Bergdahl’s defense team later argued that Trump’s comments made a fair trial impossible, since everyone who could play a role in deciding his fate — including prosecutors, the judge and the general who controls the case — now ultimately reports to Trump as commander-in-chief. But Nance concluded that while Trump’s comments were “disturbing,” there was no reason to dismiss the charges.
Though the guilty pleas entered Monday are of enormous legal significance, few significant facts were in dispute about what Bergdahl did or why he did it. Several months after he was freed, he spent a day and a half answering every question put to him by Dahl, filling a nearly 400-page transcript.
Much more will be in dispute during the sentencing phase.
Army prosecutors say that Bergdahl’s departure from the outpost forced the military to drastically alter its operations and strategy during the manhunt, hurting the war effort. And they will present evidence of the serious wounds suffered by searchers, including Master Sgt. Mark Allen of the Army and Senior Chief Petty Officer Jimmy Hatch, a Navy SEAL.
