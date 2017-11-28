Bring on the booms: JBLM breaks out some big dogs for training

Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment has begun a two-day artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery. The training is scheduled to go through midnight Thursday.
“Members in the local community can expect to hear Howitzer training during the daytime and nighttime hours,” stated a news release from the base.
People with comments or questions can call the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at 253-967-0852.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
