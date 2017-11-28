Bring on the booms: JBLM breaks out some big dogs for training

Staff file: Spc. Robert Howell (facing) of Port Orchard, Wash., and fellow soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, fire the M777 Howitzer, a 155mm cannon with an range of 15- to 25 miles, during combat training at the Yakima Training Center on Monday, May 23, 2011. The firing process resembles a NASCAR pit stop, with eight company members reloading and firing a round every 20 seconds. Locally, training with Howitzers will continue through midnight Thursday. Tony Overman Staff photographer