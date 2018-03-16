Special ops, low-flying helicopters might attack your sleep. Combat drills start soon

The night skies over Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be filled with the sounds of training ammunition and low-flying planes and helicopters starting Sunday, the base announced recently.
The combat drills, scheduled to last through March 30, are for special operations soldiers who must be ready to deploy worldwide on a moment’s notice, according to a JBLM statement.
“The participating units are extremely sensitive to the impact that such military exercises have on local citizens and we intend to train safely and courteously,” the statement reads. “Every measure will be taken to reduce the amount of noise associated with this training.”
The drills, used to “maintain a high level of combat readiness,” will include soldiers using training ammunition and increased air traffic including low-flying planes and helicopters. Large transport plane traffic from McChord Field is scheduled to increase Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Increased traffic is also planned for March 26-27 and 29-30, as planes depart McChord in the evening and return during early morning hours.
Never miss a local story.
Training is also taking place in Pendleton, Oregon. The training is closed to the public. Residents with questions about the training are instructed to call 910-432-6005.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments