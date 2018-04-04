The Air Force plans to conduct training April 9-10, JBLM announced Tuesday, 10 days after the Army wrapped up more than a week of nighttime combat drills.
The Air Force plans to conduct training April 9-10, JBLM announced Tuesday, 10 days after the Army wrapped up more than a week of nighttime combat drills. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2015
The Air Force plans to conduct training April 9-10, JBLM announced Tuesday, 10 days after the Army wrapped up more than a week of nighttime combat drills. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2015

Military News

It's about to get loud again at JBLM with explosions and a system called the Giant Voice

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

April 04, 2018 10:10 AM

Just as the night skies above and near Joint Base Lewis-McChord were quieting down, the noise is scheduled to return.

The Air Force plans to conduct training April 9-10, JBLM announced Tuesday, 10 days after the Army wrapped up more than a week of nighttime combat drills.

The 62nd Airlift Wing will conduct day and nighttime readiness training Monday through April 13.

"People on and off base can expect an increased level of aircraft activity during day and nighttime hours," a JBLM statement says. "Additionally, the use of simulators and other pyrotechnics may be heard. On base residents may also hear the use of the 'Giant Voice' public address system on McChord Field."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those with questions are asked to call 253-967-0852.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

  Comments  

Videos

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

More Videos

Pasco veteran Doug Arbogast recalls Vietnam military service

View More Video