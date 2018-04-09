What's that sound? The sound of freedom, as some like to say

The 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct readiness training exercises this week through Friday.
Residents in the area can expect an increased level of C-17 aircraft activity during day and nighttime hours. The use of simulators and pyrotechnics also may be heard, according to a news release.
Those with comments or questions about the noise can call the JBLM Garrison public affairs office at 253-967-0852.
Those with questions about the training can call the 62nd Airlift Wing public affairs office at 253-982-4154.
Comments