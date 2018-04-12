JBLM soldier killed in training accident identified

The Army has announced the name of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in a training accident earlier this week.
Pvt. Julian Diaz, 19, of Tolleson, Ariz., died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Tuesday, Lt. Col. Fred Williams announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Diaz joined the Army in 2017 and was a member of the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division since December as an indirect fire infantryman.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Pvt. Diaz," Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the 7th Infantry Division commanding general said in a statement.
The investigation into Diaz's death is ongoing.
Comments