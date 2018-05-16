Andrew Marines, 4, and his sister Jordan Marines, 3, play with a World War II era radio and telephone on display at Armed Forces Day in 2012.
Andrew Marines, 4, and his sister Jordan Marines, 3, play with a World War II era radio and telephone on display at Armed Forces Day in 2012. Janet Jensen Olympian file photo
Andrew Marines, 4, and his sister Jordan Marines, 3, play with a World War II era radio and telephone on display at Armed Forces Day in 2012. Janet Jensen Olympian file photo

Military News

JBLM hosts Armed Forces Day celebration with food, carnival and military equipment

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

May 16, 2018 01:24 PM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is opening its gates to the public this weekend for its annual Armed Forces Day celebration.

The festivities include carnival rides, history reenactments, crafts, food and entertainment. Military equipment will be on display and a bicycle ride and Volksmarch begin at 10 a.m.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Hill Airpark on JBLM McChord Field.

Civilians are asked to enter through JBLM’s North gate at South Tacoma Way and 112th Street South. A shuttle will be available to take people to Heritage Hill Airpark.

Visitors should expect some delays due to security checks, officials said.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

  Comments  