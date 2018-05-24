A haven for grieving military families

In Port Angeles Betsy Schultz founded Captain Joseph House, named after her son who was killed in Afghanistan, as a retreat for Gold Star Families coping with their loss.
Peter Haley
Change of command at JBLM

Military News

Change of command at JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord celebrated the departure of one general and the arrival of another Monday with a change-of-command ceremony. Lt. Gen. Stephen Lanza handed over command of I Corps to Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky in a ceremony filled with symbolis

VIDEO: Displaced RV park residents feel insulted

Military News

VIDEO: Displaced RV park residents feel insulted

Public Health Service Cmdr. Carol Kirkland and friend Robert Braley, a retired Alaska Air National Guard master sergeant, were among military residents recently asked to leave JBLM's Holiday Park campground because their handshake agreement to sta