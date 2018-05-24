A haven for grieving military families

Exit 120, the Lewis Main Liberty Gate, will be closed to outbound traffic from June 1 through the end of September, and only two of the four access lanes will be open for incoming traffic while crews do construction work there.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord celebrated the departure of one general and the arrival of another Monday with a change-of-command ceremony. Lt. Gen. Stephen Lanza handed over command of I Corps to Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky in a ceremony filled with symbolis
More than 100 members of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they used their High Mobility Artillery Systems to battle the Islamic
Chris Olin, vice chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, listens on a bluff near the Nisqually River as the first test of the HIMARS Reduced Range Practice Rocket system occurred at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Tribal officials say the blast's noise reached 120 d
Not ready to jump out of an airplane? Experience it instead with video of the Army Golden Knights parachuting team opening Sunday's festivities at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo.
Camp Corral, a nonprofit group based in Raleigh, N.C., holds camps around the country for children of military families with disabled, wounded or fallen members. This week the camp is partnering with YMCA Camp Seymour on the Key Peninsula with mor
Public Health Service Cmdr. Carol Kirkland and friend Robert Braley, a retired Alaska Air National Guard master sergeant, were among military residents recently asked to leave JBLM's Holiday Park campground because their handshake agreement to sta
Sgt. Kayci Landes, an Apache helicopter mechanic at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is the first woman to re-enlist as a cavalry scout in the Army. She offers her advice to women interested in joining the Army and looking at combat roles.