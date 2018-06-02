Baby of fallen soldier meets father's unit for special photoshoot

Christian Michelle Harris, the baby daughter of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris, helped honor her father’s memory with a special photoshoot recently. Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy.
Pinehurst Photography via Storyful
