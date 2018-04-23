Teaching 9th graders the skills to land a job

For the last 16 years, students at Kalles Jr. High have taken part in the annual Ignite the Future event — which helps 9th graders prepare for landing their first job.
Going to court as a positive experience

On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judg