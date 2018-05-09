Immigrants find home, love in Tacoma choir

The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future."
Matt Driscoll
Going to court as a positive experience

Matt Driscoll

Going to court as a positive experience

On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judg