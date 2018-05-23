Businesses along Tacoma's 38th Street feel pain of road construction

The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future."
Noah Van Houten liked the way heroin eased his pain. He liked it so much he was willing to lose everything he had, including his family’s trust, to get more. He roamed Tacoma streets homeless searching for his next fix — often stealing to do it. D
Craig Egan, quite possibly the world's most well-known troll of the anti-vaccination movement is from Tacoma, and he recently decided to go on tour to counter the misinformation being spread by the "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" bus.
Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Married couple Kate Lantaff and Zak Kinneman own property on Puyullap Avenue, about two blocks from where the City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary homeless "transition center." They and neighboring business owners are troubled about the lack o
On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judg
Gateway Medical Alliance is a nonprofit started two decades ago in Pierce County. Last year volunteers packed more than 6,500 boxes of medical supplies, and helped send nine 40-foot containers around the world.