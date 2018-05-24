Was reaction to rapping vice principal’s lyrics based on race?

News columnist Matt Driscoll responds to this month’s reader emails in “You Rip, I respond.”
David Montesino
Going to court as a positive experience

Matt Driscoll

Going to court as a positive experience

On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judg