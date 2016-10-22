Matt Driscoll: Bowman story a reminder of need for societal conversations about alcoholism

I remember my editor walking over to my desk and asking if I was sure I wanted to publish such personal details.
I was.
This was back in March, shortly after filing my first column on Klara Bowman’s firing from Larchmont Elementary in Tacoma. I was troubled — no, deeply troubled — by the sensational way media outlets in Washington and across the country were covering the story of a person so obviously battling addiction and the disease of alcoholism.
The feeling moved me to put to paper some of my family’s personal experience with alcoholism. I wrote of my dad’s struggle and the first time I realized he was an alcoholic, when I was in kindergarten — the same age as Klara Bowman’s students.
Perhaps there was a risk in opening up about my dad and his addiction. But what I knew was that my family’s experience with alcoholism, like Klara Bowman’s struggle with the disease, was far from unusual. In fact, such struggles are unfortunately common.
We just don’t talk about it, which is a big part of the problem.
That column, back in March, resonated with readers — as I hoped it would. Many reached out to thank me for bringing a frank discussion of alcoholism into the open.
That reaction, however, was nothing compared to the reaction generated by last Sunday’s front-page story on Klara Bowman’s life, struggle and, ultimately, her suicide.
I’ve received more than 125 emails from readers. And, predictably, many included personal stories of the toll alcoholism and alcohol abuse have taken on them and their families.
More education about alcoholism needs to happen. It is so misunderstood, and any light you could bring to the general public, however painful to us, would be beneficial in the big picture. Robin Einerson, Klara Bowman’s mother
In my first correspondence with Klara Bowman’s mom, Robin Einerson, she told me bluntly: “More education about alcoholism needs to happen. It is so misunderstood, and any light you could bring to the general public, however painful to us, would be beneficial in the big picture.”
In this spirit, I’d like to share just a few of the stories that have arrived to me via email this week. The authors — whose names I’m withholding for privacy — have given me permission to print them. Each carries a spirit similar to the one that moved Robin Einerson to share Klara’s story with me — the hope that talking about alcoholism, out in the open, will lead to more empathy, more understanding, more recovery and more recognition of the toll alcohol abuse takes on our society.
My mom battled alcoholism and has been sober for 25 years, so I am not a stranger to this disease. However, it has been devastating to see how public Klara’s story has been depicted to the media. I have often thought of her parents and community and how robbed they must have felt having their friend and daughter remembered for a public tragedy, a disease.
As I have traveled my own journey of addiction, without the grace of God, AA, treatment, and the love and support of family and friends, I would be dead myself. … Addiction is not a character defect; it is a disease and should be dealt with as a disease so that we don’t continue to lose such valuable members of our society.
This story resonates with me as I am a binge-drinking alcoholic who has been sober for over two years. I was one of the lucky ones. When I went to rehab, I was allowed outpatient rehab, which for me was a better solution. More importantly, my chemical dependency counselor realized I needed mental health treatment for past trauma. Many women have this same issue, which is why we turn to alcohol.
Like you, I also grew up with an alcoholic father. I always say he was a high-functioning alcoholic because he was able to go to work every day to provide for our family but would torment himself and our family with the disease each night. The damage this had on me and our family is long lasting; at 57 I still think about this every day.
I did not know Klara. I lost (two relatives) to suicide. I have a daughter who at this point in time is winning her battle with alcoholism, and we know it is a fight she wages on a daily basis. … This article reminds me to count my blessings.
I am very familiar with alcoholism. … I know that it’s not easy to talk about this disease in public. The shame is there for both the alcoholic and the family. People are more apt to be critical rather than helpful. In Klara’s story you let people see that we need to understand and be more aware of this problem.
Tom Bowman and Robin Einerson sharing Klara’s story with me, and with readers of The News Tribune, was incredibly brave. They deserve credit. Their daughter deserves to be remembered as more than a salacious headline.
And Robin is right: Alcoholism is something that, as a society, we need to talk about openly.
Based on my email inbox, sharing their daughter’s story has inspired some of these important conversations to happen.
Hopefully they’ll continue.
Resources for those who need help
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255, available 24 hours. suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Pierce County Alcoholics Anonymous: 253-474-8897, available 24 hours. piercecountyaa.org.
Al-Anon Pierce County: For family members of alcoholics. 800-726-8094, al-anon-pierce-wa.org.
