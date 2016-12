On the second Sunday of every month the Medex Tacoma Urban Grace Foot Clinic provides Tacoma's homeless population with basic foot care and health screenings. An average of 15 to 20 people take advantage of the free care every month. The clinic is staffed by graduates of the UWT's Physician Assistant Program as well as current students. The clinic is "student run and founded," according to Mike Carter, PA-C BCHS, who has been volunteering his time since the clinic's creation in 2014.