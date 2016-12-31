Matt Driscoll: Happy 2017! Now here are some New Year’s resolutions for all of us …

I’m not much for New Year’s resolutions.
It’s not that I don’t appreciate the concept — it’s hard to argue against people genuinely trying to turn over new, better leaves.
It’s just that, typically, I find resolutions to be little more than conveniently timed exercises in delusion.
But maybe that’s just because I’ve never managed to keep one.
Still, 2017 is upon us. And, given what we’ve seen in 2016, I think it’s understandable for folks to be looking around at their lives, at their communities, and at the general state of things in the world and wondering: Where do we go from here? How do we make ourselves better?
Probably appropriate, even.
Here in Tacoma and Pierce County, there are resolutions that, if we collectively stick to them could ensure that, by this time next year, we will have made this place we call home a little bit better.
And just like pledging to kick a bad habit, who can argue with that?
This week I reached out to a number of local leaders to ask them what resolutions they might have — personally, and for the community. Some of the responses I received were funny, while others were telling.
Not surprisingly, addressing Pierce County’s growing behavioral health crisis was a top priority for many. (Hopefully, we’ll get that right in 2017). So was listening. (Hopefully we’ll do more of it next year).
Here’s what I heard …
Pierce County Executive-elect Bruce Dammeier:
I resolve to work with our County Council and community leaders to deliver more services, more effectively, and more efficiently for our family, friends, and neighbors facing mental health challenges.
And I have a new Fitbit, so I resolve to “count my steps” as I travel the 1,800 square miles of Pierce County visiting with and listening to our residents.
I resolve to work with our County Council and community leaders to deliver more services, more effectively, and more efficiently for our family, friends, and neighbors facing mental health challenges. New Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier
State Rep. Laurie Jinkins:
I hope the people who live in Pierce County will resolve to hold elected officials accountable for acting or not acting to address the serious need for mental health treatment experienced by so many of our family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
The Pierce County Council (should resolve) to treat funding mental health with a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax as at least as important as taxing — without a vote of the people — to fund flood districts.
East Side Community center (should be) built and named the Billy Ray and Shalisha Shay Community Center. The place (will draw) kids and families from near and far, and every kid and family who leave the center (will feel) more energized and positive than they did when they arrived.
Tacoma-Pierce County Black Collective Co-chair Lyle Quasim
My resolution for 2017 is to double down on “identity issues” regarding law enforcement, education, health care and economic development, because Black Lives still Matter.
Pierce County Councilman Derek Young:
We’re entering a period of rapid devolution in government. Pierce County must be ready to step up and accept new responsibilities.
(I will) learn how to navigate the Sprague/Highway 16/Union Avenue interchange. Seriously, I have no idea what I’m doing there, and it looks like I’m not the only one.
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson:
Pierce County’s resolution for 2017: Set aside bitterness. Refresh our vision! Take earnest, determined action on behalf of an estimated 26,600 Pierce County adults affected by serious mental illness.
Former City Councilwoman Victoria Woodards:
I usually subscribe to the motto if something needs to be changed don’t wait for the new year, do it now. However, for this task I am willing to play along. Here are thoughts:
Pierce County (should) pass the mental health tax.
For all the pet lovers, the feds (should) allow pets to be claimed as dependents.
In 2017, let's remember that our republic relies on participation in the public process to succeed. Let's all resolve to reach out to our elected representatives; to talk about the issues we care about; and to listen to what others — especially those with less than us — tell us about what they want to see in the world. Metro Parks Commissioner Erik Hanberg
Metro Parks Commissioner Erik Hanberg:
In 2017, let’s remember that our republic relies on participation in the public process to succeed. Let’s all resolve to reach out to our elected representatives; to talk about the issues we care about; and to listen to what others — especially those with less than us — tell us about what they want to see in the world.
And, last but not least …
Hack News Tribune Columnist Matt Driscoll:
One word: Empathy. In the coming year, let’s resolve to show more compassion and understanding to others. Before we jump to conclusions, let’s put ourselves in the shoes of the judged, and see how they feel. Let’s try this, and see what happens from there.
Happy New Year’s, everyone. Here’s to a happy, peaceful and productive 2017.
Matt Driscoll: 253-597-8657, mdriscoll@thenewstribune. com, @mattsdriscoll
Comments