Matt Driscoll: Stambaugh fine shows that ethics rules are behind the times

Rules are rules.
And rules with silly, outdated applications are just that.
Unfortunately for Puyallup’s Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, last week she found herself on the wrong side of the latter.
As The News Tribune’s Melissa Santos reported, the state’s Legislative Ethics Board issued a ruling Friday that found that Stambaugh violated state ethics rules by posting legislative videos and photos to Facebook, fining her $5,000 for the offense.
At the root of the decision was the board’s contention that the Puyallup Republican misused state resources by posting 19 videos and 25 photos — 44 violations in total — produced by legislative staff over a two-session period to a Facebook page that also included campaign materials.
For Stambaugh, it could have been worse. She was docked $5,000 in total. Technically, each of her offenses could have triggered a fine in that amount.
But that would have been nuts.
Of course, this whole thing is a bit nuts.
Let’s back up. The rule in question has admirable origins — a 1994 law that says state resources can’t be used for campaign purposes.
Nor should they be. The law was enacted because elected officials, and their staffs, had been spending significant time on the clock, expending state resources, working on things like re-election efforts.
It was a necessary law. For those who were challenging incumbents, it helped to level the playing field.
But a rule that seeks to interpret a law that dates back to 1994 — a time when internet usage amounted to struggling to get your dial-up modem to connect to America Online — has proved poorly equipped to deal with the case Stambaugh’s online misdeeds present.
Stambaugh, it’s worth noting, is far from the first elected official to run afoul of the rule. It’s just that, typically, in cases like this, lawmakers simply agree to sign a document admitting to the goof and remove the content.
Stambaugh, however, stood firm — challenging the board’s finding during a hearing of the Legislative Ethics Board back in December.
It was the first Legislative Ethics Board hearing in 22 years, which perhaps tells us something. Maybe, with last week’s decision, the board was just rusty, or itching to make a ruling after such a long period of hibernation.
Here’s the truth: In levying a $5,000 fine against Stambaugh, all that was really demonstrated was that the board needs a new, updated lens to view these situations through.
What Stambaugh posted were videos and photos that are public records, available to anyone on the websites YouTube and Flickr.
The purpose of producing such content — again, public records — is to inform the citizenry of the work our lawmakers are conducting while representing us at the state Capitol. And, these days, the most effective way to get that information to the public is through social media. That’s not likely to change anytime soon.
If any member of the public can use (the photos and videos), that also applies to legislators. This is about government information being shared with our constituents. Melanie Stambaugh, R-Puyallup
“If any member of the public can use (the photos and videos), that also applies to legislators,” Stambaugh told The News Tribune last week. “This is about government information being shared with our constituents.”
In other words, once the photos and videos are produced, they’re public, meaning anyone should be able to use them as they see fit.
Or, more succinctly put, public information should be available to the public, even lawmakers.
On Friday, Stambaugh said the board’s decision will only “inhibit direct communication between legislators and the public.” In countering Stambaugh’s stance, the ethics board argued that if lawmakers are allowed to use state-funded content on social media profiles, it will lead to an abuse of the privilege.
Perhaps a rule against that possibility should be crafted, instead of strict adherence to one that’s clearly too outdated to do much good in situations like these.
At 26, Stambaugh is one of the youngest elected members of the Legislature in state history, and she’s got a point on an issue millennials understand better than most. She was a toddler when the law in question was crafted, and the world has changed a lot since then. The internet and social media demand adaptation, not stubbornness (ask the newspaper industry).
The most absurd part of the Legislative Ethics Board’s ruling? The assertion that if Stambaugh had simply posted links to the content on her Facebook page that took users to a different website, no violation would have occurred.
Say what?
If that’s not proof of a goofy situation, I’m not sure what it is.
Matt Driscoll: 253-597-8657, mdriscoll@thenewstribune.com, @mattsdriscoll
