The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

In October, Pierce County'ss CASA program was asked if it wanted to be one of five CASA programs across the country to be included in an effort to help distribute gifts to kids in foster care. The outpouring has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.
Nearly two months of outreach ended recently when Tacoma city officials asked homeless individuals to vacate an encampment on the Tideflats along Portland Avenue. The former mill site, polluted by chemicals, is considered unfit for human habitation and was cleared for the second time in recent years.
Cindan Gizzi revisits the intersection of North 21st and Monroe Streets where her daughter, Anna, and a friend were struck by a motorist on their way to school last year. Her daughter is still recovering from her injuries and Gizzi has become a vocal advocate for increased pedestrian safety. "It needs to be our first priority," Gizzi said. "More than drivers' convenience and speed."
Leo Randolph Sr. will be one of three Grand Marshals for the Daffodil Parade this year. Randolph isn't just a transit operator for Pierce Transit: The Tacoma native is an Olympic boxer, having won the Flyweight Gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics.